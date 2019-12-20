Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Trading Up 18.6%

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) was up 18.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.59 and last traded at C$28.60, approximately 1,578,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,037,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNC. CIBC increased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group Inc will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently -9.10%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.