Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

