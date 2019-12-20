RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 298698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.