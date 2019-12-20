Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 2324960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.45.

About Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

