Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.00

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.55).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC operates as a healthcare technology company in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers Induction Switch, a mobile application module that provides directory, document sharing, secure messaging services to enable healthcare professionals communicate with each other. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

