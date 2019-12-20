Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Aquila Resources Inc (TSE:AQA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 153000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

About Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

