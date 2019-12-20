Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.05

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

