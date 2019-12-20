Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,737,994.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

