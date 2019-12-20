Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.
Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56.
In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,737,994.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
