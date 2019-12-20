American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) had its price target increased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 84,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

