Apergy (NYSE:APY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on Apergy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of APY opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Apergy has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APY. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apergy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apergy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

