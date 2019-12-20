Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.15.

NYSE ACN opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.92. Accenture has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

