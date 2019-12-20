Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.15.
NYSE ACN opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.92. Accenture has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
