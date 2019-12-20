AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

AutoNation stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $3,128,546.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,779.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,150 shares of company stock worth $5,932,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in AutoNation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Analyst Recommendations for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
American Renal Associates Given New $11.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks
American Renal Associates Given New $11.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks
Apergy Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Apergy Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Accenture Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Accenture Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
AutoNation Price Target Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AutoNation Price Target Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report