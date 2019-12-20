Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ASM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

