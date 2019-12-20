Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altus Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

