Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

