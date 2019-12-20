Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $653,000.00 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $130.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 0.13. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1,363.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth $6,803,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.