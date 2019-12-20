Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 11,500 Shares

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $75,930,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,759,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

