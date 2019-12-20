Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $719,900.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,241,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,363,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $735,600.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $727,700.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $697,400.00.

PriceSmart stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PSMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth $79,786,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,316,000 after purchasing an additional 427,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 192,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,316,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

