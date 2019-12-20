salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $812,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total value of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,580,100.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $802,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total value of $813,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total value of $808,750.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $811,600.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $822,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $163.33 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $120.16 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.64, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $67,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $86,890,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 169,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in salesforce.com by 102.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.68.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

