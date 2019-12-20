Todd B. Schull Sells 49,843 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.56. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $15.28.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
