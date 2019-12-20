Todd B. Schull Sells 49,843 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.56. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $15.28.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 304.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.