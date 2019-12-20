Duston Williams Sells 24,865 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $800,404.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,376.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Duston Williams sold 12,142 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $420,841.72.

On Friday, December 6th, Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $3,082,058.64.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nutanix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,428.6% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

