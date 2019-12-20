Frank Joseph Mckenna Sells 10,000 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$744,300.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$73.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$65.56 and a 12-month high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3099994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

