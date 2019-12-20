Ellen L. S. Koplow Sells 17,241 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 167,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 73,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 955,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after buying an additional 254,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,098,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ellen L. S. Koplow Sells 17,241 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Stock
Ellen L. S. Koplow Sells 17,241 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Stock
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. CEO Sells $949,905.00 in Stock
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. CEO Sells $949,905.00 in Stock
Xavier Simonet Acquires 293,078 Shares of Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Stock
Xavier Simonet Acquires 293,078 Shares of Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Stock
David A. Preiser Sells 25,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc Stock
David A. Preiser Sells 25,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc Stock
Julia M. Laulis Sells 718 Shares of Cable One Inc Stock
Julia M. Laulis Sells 718 Shares of Cable One Inc Stock
Goosehead Insurance Inc CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 27,170 Shares
Goosehead Insurance Inc CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 27,170 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report