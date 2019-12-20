Ellen L. S. Koplow Sells 17,241 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 167,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 73,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 955,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after buying an additional 254,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,098,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

