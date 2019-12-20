TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) CEO Sells $949,905.00 in Stock

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.08 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

AMTD has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Gabelli cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

