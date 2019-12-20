Xavier Simonet Acquires 293,078 Shares of Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) Stock

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) insider Xavier Simonet acquired 293,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).

ASX KMD opened at A$3.26 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Kathmandu Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.90 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of A$3.20 ($2.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.47. The firm has a market cap of $960.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

Get Kathmandu alerts:

Kathmandu Company Profile

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kathmandu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kathmandu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.