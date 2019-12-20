Xavier Simonet Acquires 293,078 Shares of Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) Stock

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) insider Xavier Simonet acquired 293,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).
ASX KMD opened at A$3.26 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Kathmandu Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.90 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of A$3.20 ($2.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.47. The firm has a market cap of $960.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.
Kathmandu Company Profile
