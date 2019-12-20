David A. Preiser Sells 25,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HLI opened at $48.54 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.