David A. Preiser Sells 25,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:HLI opened at $48.54 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.97.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
