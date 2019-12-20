Julia M. Laulis Sells 718 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,479.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,478.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,294.79. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $767.15 and a one year high of $1,569.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 1,056.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cable One by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cable One by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,339.60.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

