Katrina Lake Sells 44,362 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,121,914.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $948,269.08.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $721,347.76.

On Monday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $732,992.67.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00.

SFIX opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.31. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 849,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after buying an additional 2,212,289 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 313,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 880,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 227,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

