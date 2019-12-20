Brokerages Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,754 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,776,000 after buying an additional 989,181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,229,000 after buying an additional 866,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.