Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

