Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $10.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

