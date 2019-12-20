Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NTCT stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NetScout Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

