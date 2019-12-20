Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Boxlight posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.56.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

