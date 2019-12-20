$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Corelogic reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Corelogic’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

In related news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $683,343. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Corelogic by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Corelogic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

CLGX stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

