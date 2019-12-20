Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Noble Energy posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

In other news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,560 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,692 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBL opened at $23.35 on Friday. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

