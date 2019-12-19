e-Chat One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,871.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One e-Chat token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, e-Chat has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. e-Chat has a total market cap of $3,687.00 and approximately $9,871.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.06578706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002587 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

ECHT is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . e-Chat’s official website is echat.io

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

