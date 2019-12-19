TrueFeedBack (TFB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $157,849.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $692,776.00 and approximately $157,849.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

