Storj Price Tops $0.0988 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00001388 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, IDEX, Upbit and Radar Relay. Storj has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $3.45 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, Livecoin, ABCC, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, Liquid, Radar Relay, IDAX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Tidex, OKEx, Liqui, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

