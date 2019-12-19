Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.13

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.13 and traded as high as $34.47. Caltex Australia shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 906,342 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$27.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63.

Caltex Australia Company Profile (ASX:CTX)

Caltex Australia Limited engages in purchasing, refining, distributing, selling, and suppling petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores.

