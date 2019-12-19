Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vaxart an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

VXRT opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wouter Latour bought 166,667 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 7,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $2,126,666.57. Insiders bought 8,720,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

