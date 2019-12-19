Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.93. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 93.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.