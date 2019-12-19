Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.93. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 900 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 93.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.
