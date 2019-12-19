Financial Survey: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $544.34 million 4.90 $136.32 million $1.37 11.05 Kite Realty Group Trust $354.18 million 4.40 -$46.57 million $2.00 9.27

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Kite Realty Group Trust 2 4 2 0 2.00

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $17.88, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 24.28% 7.89% 3.42% Kite Realty Group Trust -14.39% -3.45% -1.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

