Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.30

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $149.30 and traded as high as $174.60. Elementis shares last traded at $169.60, with a volume of 933,623 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELM. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Elementis from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Elementis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 197 ($2.59).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.52. The firm has a market cap of $996.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

