Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.43. Coral Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 49,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.51 million and a P/E ratio of -20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

