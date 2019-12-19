Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.43. Coral Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 49,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.51 million and a P/E ratio of -20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

