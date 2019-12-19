FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) vs. Gecina (NASDAQ:GECFF) Head to Head Survey

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Gecina alerts:

60.3% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gecina and FirstService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $735.71 million 17.98 $1.19 billion N/A N/A FirstService $1.93 billion 1.87 $65.86 million $1.80 51.04

Gecina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstService.

Risk and Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A FirstService -10.98% 26.02% 4.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gecina and FirstService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstService 0 5 0 0 2.00

FirstService has a consensus target price of $101.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Gecina.

Summary

FirstService beats Gecina on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 18 California Closets locations and 9 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, and Century Fire Protection brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.