Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 297,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 340,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lindblad Expeditions Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott
Lindblad Expeditions Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott
Condor Petroleum Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27
Condor Petroleum Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27
Jaguar Health Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Jaguar Health Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Strongco Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65
Strongco Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65
Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.11
Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.11
-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart Inc This Quarter
-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report