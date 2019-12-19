Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 297,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 340,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.