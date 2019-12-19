Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.71. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 25,678 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

