Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

JAGX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

