Strongco (TSE:SQP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.80. Strongco shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Strongco in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 830.32.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$98.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strongco Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Strongco (TSE:SQP)

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

