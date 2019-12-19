Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd (NYSE:RNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.11

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.11 and traded as high as $23.41. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 4,446 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the third quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the second quarter worth $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the third quarter worth $94,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 568.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the second quarter valued at $106,000.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.